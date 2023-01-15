Rishabh Pant accident case: Know how many years Pant will take to recover; huge setback for team India

Rishabh Pant is likely to miss all forms of cricket in 2023, as media reports reveal that Pant might take at least 18 to 20 months to fully recover from the injuries. Earlier, former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the Indian batsman won’t be able to participate in the IPL 2023 championship. Now, it’s feared that Pant might also miss the IPL 2024 championship. The 25-year-old is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and will remain there until he fully recovers. Pant had previously been hospitalised at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, from where the BCCI had flown him to Mumbai for additional care.

Rishabh Pant to miss IPL and much more!

Apart from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2O23, Pant is expected to miss much of the cricket this year, in all formats. Pant will be unable to compete in the T20 World Cup in June of next year, the IPL 2024, the 50-over World Cup, the full World Test Championship cycle, and possibly even a WTC Final due to injuries.

Rishabh Pant injuries

Rishabh's injuries include two wounds on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe. His back also has abrasions. According to BCCI, no tentative period has been marked for Pant’s return to the playing field.

Rishabh Pant health update

Pant will continue receiving care in Mumbai before moving on to Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy for a protracted recovery period. Pant's knee ligaments have suffered significant damage, and the stumper has already had two surgeries to address the issue. Being a wicketkeeper, his knees need to face a lot of pressure while on the field, so it may take him a while to get back to full fitness.