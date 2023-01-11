Rishabh Pant won't be available for IPL 2023, confirms ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

2022 ended on a disappointing note for Team India as Rishabh Pant suffered injuries during a freak car accident on December 30. Pant was invovled in a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and immediately taken to the Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was recently airlifted, on BCCI orders, to Mumbai and is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital. The wicketkeeper-batter is on the road to recovery and his ligament injury is expected to heal in three to four months. While his return to the Indian team can take longer than expected, Sourav Ganguly -- former BCCI chief and Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket -- has confirmed that Pant will miss IPL 2023.

"It will take time to heal. We cannot do anything. It's an accident. He is just 23. He has got a lot of time. Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL. We will do well. Pant's injury will affect DC," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, in a recent statement released by the BCCI, it was mentioned, "Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back." No tentative period has been marked for Pant's return to the national team.

In Pant's absence, Delhi's squad will be jolted and they will have to appoint a new captain. David Warner, who joined the DC franchise last year, is a frontrunner to lead the side. Under him, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had won its maiden IPL championship in 2016. Here's DC squad for IPL 2023:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (now ruled out), Phil Salt (ENG)

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Manish Pandey.

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.