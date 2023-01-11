WATCH: Virat Kohli stares at Hardik Pandya after he turns down second run in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

India faced Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series opener on Tuesday (January 10) in Guwahati. Being asked to bat first, India rode on captain Rohit Sharma's 83, Shubman Gill's 70 and Virat Kohli's 87-ball 113 to post a mammoth 373 for 7 and later defended the total with Sri Lanka managing 306 for 8 in their full quota of overs. Thus, India kicked off their 2023 ODI World Cup preparations in style with an easy 67-run win as former captain Kohli set the platform with his 45th ton in the format, 73rd overall.

Kohli came out to bat, at No. 3, with India well-placed courtesy an impressive 143-run opening stand between Rohit and Gill. Kohli stitched handy stands with Shreyas Iyer (28) and KL Rahul (39) to slam an impressive ton. His inning was a mixture of finding the boundaries and running hard between wickets but the former skipper wasn't pleased with vice-captain Hardik Pandya turning down a run during their 27-run fifth-wicket stand. The incident took place in the 43rd over when Kohli and Hardik completed a run but the former was keen to sneak in another single. Just then, he looked at Hardik and tried to persuade him but the vice-captain refused and turned down the chance to complete a double. Kohli wasn't impressed with Hardik and gave him a stare. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms: