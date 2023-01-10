SERIOUS PACE! Umran Malik breaks own record, bowls fastest ball by an Indian during IND-SL 1st ODI

After Virat Kohli's 45th ODI ton propelled India to a mammoth 373 for 7 in the first ODI versus Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (January 10), Umran Malik made heads turn with his raw pace during SL's run-chase. Coming onto bowl after Md Siraj's early blows dented the Islanders, Malik recorded the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in international cricket as he clocked 156 kph. Since his memorable run in IPL 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster has been grabbing eyeballs with some serious pace and once again made heads turn during the ODI series opener, in Guwahati.

Umran's feat was confirmed by SRH's Twitter handle.

156 KMPH 💥



UMRAN MALIK 🫡🧡 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 10, 2023 ×

Fastest ball by an Indian in ODIs: 156 Kmph by Umran Malik.

Fastest ball by an Indian in T20I cricket: 155 kmph by Umran Malik.

Fastest ball by an Indian in IPL: 157 kmph by Umran Malik.

In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Umran will be wary of not only making a statement with his rapid pace but also churning out regular wickets as Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have commenced their ODI World Cup preparations with the home series versus the 1996 champions. Umran had clocked 155kph during the Sri Lanka T20Is and ended as the highest wicket-taker as well (with seven scalps overall). Another good run in the ODIs will raise his stocks as India are in search of a third seamer.