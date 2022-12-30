Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in car crash

Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant was reported injured after he met an accident during the wee hours of Friday morning. He was reportedly travelling to his hometown in the Roorkee district of the north Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Reports said that he was alone in his Mercedes car at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape. The vehicle caught fire moments after the accident. Visuals from the spot of the accident showed badly charred remains of the vehicle.

Cricketer suffers burn injuries

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter suffered burn injuries.

However, comments by police officials cited in the media said that Rishabh Pant's condition is not serious.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 in Manglaur Police Station area," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state government sprung into action after reports of Rishabh Pant's car accident. The Chief Minister of the state of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials "to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer", in addition to providing an air ambulance if required.

This is a developing story. More to follow soon