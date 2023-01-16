California battles more rain and snow as Biden declares disaster

Weather woes don't seem to end for California as the residents battled their ninth successive storm in a three-week period that has brought destructive flooding, heavy snowfalls and killed at least 19. Forecasters say the weather is going to remain bad at the start of the week as well.

"Rain and heavy mountain snow to continue across the West," the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday declared a major disaster in the state where flooding and landslides have turned the residents' world upside down. The federal government has expedited aid to the region, including help with temporary housing and repairs.

The state's Sierra Nevada range witnessed one to three feet of new snow over the weekend. Some areas of the region have received more than seven feet of snow in the last seven days, a research station run by the University of California at Berkeley reported.

"Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue into Monday," the NWS's Sacramento office tweeted.

Floods have wreaked havoc in the state, shutting down highways and inundating urban areas. But things might get normal in a few days.

"Dry weather returns on Tuesday, followed by a weak system Wednesday," the NWS tweeted.

Some flooding remains possible, the NWS said, "especially given the very wet antecedent conditions."

Power is slowly being restored but more than 11,000 homes were without power Sunday.

Governor Gavin Newsom has urged Californians to remain vigilant and exercise "common sense over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours."

Winter storms are not unusual in California, but it seems to be falling victim to global warming and is therefore, witnessing stronger storms.

The past three months in San Francisco have seen 20 inches of rain and have been the wettest since the winter of 1972-73.

(With inputs from agencies)

