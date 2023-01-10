California flash floods: Death toll reaches 14, road-bridge collapses in river

Authorities ordered about tens of thousands of Californians to evacuate the Santa Barbara County community and neighbouring areas in the light of deadly flash flood warnings on Monday.

The heavy downpours in most of California come after five years of a fatal mudslide that caused 23 casualties and wrecked more than a hundred homes in coastal Montecito, California.

The National Weather Service of California recorded a rainfall of 8 inches in the last 12 hours. They also said there was no sign of relaxation from the devastating showers.

The 2018 Montecito disaster severely impacted acclaimed personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres and ex-sports stars Troy Aikman and Jimmy Connors. Montecito is now the home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well.

As the violent storms sweep California, authorities have confirmed at least 14 deaths. The death toll does not include that five-year-old boy swept away by rain, but his fate remains unknown.

Parts of Sacramento, which are already battling powerful winds and overwhelming rains, might receive heavy downpours of 12 inches.

Mudslides in California's Santa Cruz County have blocked the significant Highway 17. Moreover, the Browns Valley Road Bridge crumpled into the river below it.

The first showers hit California on Monday, days after heavy storms led to power outrages. The weather service predicts another wave of heavy floods will hit southern California on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the weather service feared more than a dozen rivers that might overflow in the next tide of rains.

Earlier this Sunday, US President Joe Biden cited the emergency conditions resulting from successive and severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides. He declared a federal emergency and ordered official assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response support.

(With inputs from agencies)