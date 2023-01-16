Death toll from Dnipro apartment attack rises to 35, hopes of finding more survivors dim

The toll from the weekend missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine's city of Dnipro had risen to 35 people, including two children, the regional governor said Monday. Rescue operations are still on but the city's mayor had earlier said that the hopes of pulling more survivors from the wreckage are "minimal".

"As of now, the enemy attack took the lives of 35 residents of the building, including two children. Thirty nine people were saved, 75 were injured," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on social media.

It has been nearly 40 hours since the strike, and rescuers are still trying to find another 35 residents of the building.

"May God help us find several of them. I think the number of dead will be in the dozens," mayor Borys Filatov said. He believes the "absolutely inaccurate" X-22 missile was likely aimed at a power station nearby. "But the missile flew by and hit residential buildings," he said.

Heavily injured children were among those admitted to a hospital after the attack. Dnipro's Children's Hospital said on Sunday that seven children and one adult had been hospitalised. One of the admitted children had two broken hips and a shrapnel injury.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned the Russian people's "cowardly silence" over the attack, noting that Ukraine had received messages of sympathy from around the world over "this terror."

"The rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lies," the Ukrainian leader had said.

Emergency workers said they could hear people screaming for help from underneath the debris of the nine-story apartment. The rescue work was hampered by the freezing temperatures.

Russia's defence ministry had said on Sunday that its forces had launched a wave of missile strikes against Ukrainian military and infrastructure sites on Saturday. However, it did not mention Dnipro as a specific target of any strikes.

In its statement Russia said, "All assigned objects were hit. The targets of the strike have been achieved."

(With inputs from agencies)

