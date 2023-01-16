All 72 people on board killed in Nepal’s worst plane crash in 30 years: Ministry

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population confirmed on Monday (January 16) that all on board an aircraft that crashed on Sunday are dead. The Himalayan nation was left in shock after one of the deadliest aviation disasters in its history.

With 72 people, including four crew members, an ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft of Yeti Airlines crashed into the gorge between Pokhara's domestic and the new-inaugurated international airport. The plane was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, it crashed just seconds before it was supposed to land.

The Nepalese health ministry mentioned in an update that they have found 69 bodies. WION ground reporting also revealed that three bodies were still missing, but they have been presumed dead.

WION also found that the authorities have called off the search and rescue operations for the day and they will resume it tomorrow. It is said that 46 bodies are to be airlifted to Kathmandu tomorrow morning.

Situation Update on Pokhara air Crash#02_16-01-2023_NP pic.twitter.com/grIYjmaBLt — Ministry of Health & Population, Nepal (@mohpnep) January 16, 2023

The cause of the crash is not clear yet, but in the initial probe after the crash, the authorities said the weather was clear.

On Monday, the searchers also found the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder. The data on the recorders may help investigators to determine what caused the deadly crash.

