Top 10 world news: All 41 workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel, Israel-Hamas war updates, & more

The 17-day rescue operation came to fruition on Tuesday (Nov 26) as all of the 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand were evacuated safely amidst hopes and prayers from millions of Indians.

The Hamas terror group gave away a family of four, including a 10-month-old baby, to another Palestine-based terror organisation in Gaza instead of freeing them, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) claimed, stoking tensions amongst relatives.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy soon after all workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in India's northern state of Uttarakhand were rescued. PM Modi posted on X saying that the success of the rescue operation made everyone 'emotional'.

Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist in India, placing the onus for his protection on the administration of Joe Biden, alleged that the Indian government wants to kill him because he is running the global Khalistan referendum voting campaign.

Authentic is the "word of the year" 2023, as per America's oldest dictionary, Merriam-Webster. Driven by high traffic of stories and conversations around Artificial Intelligence, celebrity culture, identity and social media, the word 'Authentic' topped the charts.

The local police in the Kollam district of India’s state of Kerala were able to find the six-year-old girl, 21 hours after she was abducted by a gang of four members in a white Sedan. The girl was taken away by the group from near her home in Oyoor in Kollam.

Authorities in France on Tuesday (November 28) arrest leader of a controversial yoga guru and 40 others, reported AFP. The sect led by Romanian guru Gregorian Bivolaru has been accused of numerous abuses. Bivolaru is already in the crosshairs of judicial authorities in Romania, Sweden and France.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday announced that she was quitting Elon Musk's social media platform X, (formerly known as Twitter). Describing X as a "gigantic global sewer" and a tool to disrupt democracy, she said she has made the decision to leave the popular social media platform.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said MS Dhoni will fulfil his promise to play in the 2024 season after the five-time champions retained him during the retention window that expired on Sunday (Nov 26).