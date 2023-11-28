Relatives anxious as Hamas transfers family of 4, including 10-month-old baby, to another terror group  

The Hamas terror group gave away a family of four, including a 10-month-old baby, to another Palestine-based terror organisation in Gaza instead of freeing them, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) claimed, stoking tensions amongst relatives.

The Bibas family was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz when the Hamas militants rampaged through the Israeli cities bordering the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The family comprised parents Yarden Bibas, 34, and Shiri, 32, and their sons four-year-old Ariel, and 10-month-old baby Kfir, Times of Israel newspaper reported.

While it was expected that they would be among the freed Israelis from Gaza, the Israeli military said that the delay in their release has dampened hopes amidst the truce, which is supposed to see another 20 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for 60 Palestinian inmates.

Held in southern Gaza

Taking to social media X, IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichai Adraee said the family is currently being held in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

“Children and babies under the age of one who have not seen the light of day for more than fifty days are being held captive by Hamas, [who] treats some of them like loot and in some places has transferred them to other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” Adraee wrote.

It was unclear exactly when the transfer occurred or which faction was holding them.

Meanwhile, relatives of the family have urged negotiators to "do whatever they can" to get them home.

Family pleads to Israeli govt

Yarden's sister, Ofri, called on the Israeli government, Qatar and Egypt—the key negotiators for hostage release—to make sure that her family is on the list of hostages due to be released on Tuesday (Nov 28).

At a news conference, she said that the family "can't stay there anymore" and that every day is a risk for their mental and physical condition.

"Everyday, there is a danger to their life. They must be released as soon as possible," she told reporters.

Ofri said they already know "today they are not included" on the list - and it's her belief that they're having problems reaching them to organise the release.