Police find minor girl in Kerala 21 hours after abduction by four-member gang

The local police in the Kollam district of India’s state of Kerala were able to find the six-year-old girl, 21 hours after she was abducted by a gang of four members in a white Sedan. The girl was taken away by the group from near her home in Oyoor in Kollam.

The girl, who was a student of Class 1, was located by the police on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 28) at the Ashramam ground in Kollam city where the kidnappers had abandoned her. The police have not shared any information regarding the accused.

In the visuals aired on television channels, the child was seen being carried on a police officer’s shoulders at the Ashramam ground and later was being fed water and biscuits. It was reported that the child was in stable condition and would go through a medical examination before she was handed over to her family.

The gang, which includes a woman, kidnapped the child while she was headed to a tuition centre from her home. She was accompanied by her elder brother. The brother had suffered injuries when the gang members pushed him away while taking away his sister.

Police launch massive state-wide hunt for nabbing accused

A massive state-wide hunt was launched by the police for the accused after the abduction was reported, as they checked vehicles on state and national highways and checked CCTV visuals. The police had also released the sketch of the suspected kidnapper.

Before the child was found, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday had asked the state police to intensify its ongoing investigation.

The state police was directed to ensure a flawless and speedy investigation into the incident takes place, said his office in a statement.

Vijayan further said that the girl was being actively searched by the police and appealed to people to stop spreading false information regarding the incident. As per reports, the kidnappers had made two ransom calls.

Initially, the kidnappers had demanded Rs 500,000 ($5,999.02 approx.) and the figure was later doubled. In the purported second ransom call’s audio recording, the kidnappers were heard saying that the girl was unharmed and safe and would be returned on a payment of Rs 1 million ($11,998 approx.).

The parents were also warned by the kidnappers not to inform the police.