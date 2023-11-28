Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: PM Modi expresses joy after successful operation

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy soon after all workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in India's northern state of Uttarakhand were rescued. PM Modi posted on X saying that the success of the rescue operation made everyone 'emotional'.

The PM added that the 'courage and patience' of workers who were trapped for all these days was inspirational. Modi lauded everyone who was part of the rescue effort.

"The success of the rescue operation of our labor brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough.I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. His bravery and determination have given new life to our labor brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," said the PM in his post originally made in Hindi.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed her happiness on X as well.

"I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes. I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history," said the President. I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 28, 2023 × Chief Minister of Uttarakhand took to posting on X as construction workers stuck inside Silkyara tunnel began to be evacuated after being trapped inside for 17 days.

"We have begun bringing the workers out...," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) when eight of the workers were brought out of the tunnel. सिलक्यारा टनल में फंसे श्रमिक भाइयों को बाहर निकालने का कार्य प्रारंभ हो चुका है। अभी तक 8 श्रमिकों को रेस्क्यू कर लिया गया है।



सभी श्रमिकों का प्रारंभिक स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण टनल में बने अस्थाई मेडिकल कैंप में किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/GlkD36HKRD — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2023 × About an hour before the trapped workers began coming out, Dhami declared 'big success' in the operation.