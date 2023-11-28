'He already told...': CSK CEO on MS Dhoni turning up for 2024 season

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said MS Dhoni will fulfil his promise to play in the 2024 season after the five-time champions retained him during the retention window that expired on Sunday (Nov 26).

The former Indian skipper has been nursing a wobbly knee for some time and played through the 2023 title-winning season with pain.

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that interview," Viswanathan said in a video shared by CSK.

"I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is thalaivan (our leader is our leader)," he added.

Dhoni underwent knee surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after the end of the IPL season but speculations remained that he might skip next year's edition.

However, CSK retaining him sent a message to the fans that the prized player was set to return for one final hurrah.

Dhoni provides an update

Last month, during a promotional event, Dhoni have an update on his knee by stating: “Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine."

"A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," he added.

Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in IPL, having won the title five times - all with Chennai Super Kings in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. CSK's five titles under Dhoni are joint most along with Mumbai Indians who won it under current India skipper Rohit Sharma.

If Dhoni turns up for the 2024 edition, it will be his 17th IPL season, having been around since the league's inception

Here is the list of players released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Ambati Rayudu (now retired)

Ben Stokes

Dwaine Pretorius

Sisanda Magala

Bhagath Verma

Akash Singh

Subhranshu Senapati

Kyle Jamieson

List of players retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -

MS Dhoni (wk)(c)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Deepak Chahar

Tushar Deshpande

Maheesh Theekshana

Simranjeet Singh

Matheesha Pathirana

Prashant Solanki

Mitchell Santner

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ravindra Jadeja

Moeen Ali

Shivam Dube

Ajinkya Rahane

Nishant Sindhu

Shaik Rasheed

Ajay Mandal