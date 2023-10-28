'Knee has...,' CSK skipper MS Dhoni provides update on IPL 2024 participation

Former India skipper MS Dhoni provided a crucial update on whether or not he'll be returning to the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, who had gone under the knife after winning the title last season, offered the insight at an event in Bengaluru on October 26.

“Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine,” said the 42-year-old. Shall he decides to return, it will be Dhoni's 17th IPL season after starting out in 2008 during the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

The speculation around Dhoni's retirement from IPL was ripe last season as well when he was seen with a bandaged knee. The former India skipper, however, left the fans guessing about his status at the presentation ceremony after winning the IPL 2023 title.

"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," he had said.

Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in IPL, having won the title five times - all with Chennai Super Kings in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. CSK's five-titles under Dhoni are joint most along with Mumbai Indians who won it under current India skipper Rohit Sharma.

