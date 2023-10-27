The Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the upcoming 2024 season has been scheduled for December 19 in Dubai. This will be a mini auction and will be a day-long event only, to be held overseas for the first time. All 10 franchises will have until November 15 to submit the list of players they want to retain and release. The developments were first reported by ESPNCricinfo.

ESPNCricinfo also reported that there's been an increase in the purse limit of the franchises by approximately US $600,000 (INR 5 crore) over the already existing purse of about US $11.5 million (INR 95 crore), making the total purse value around US $12 million (INR 100 crore). The final purse for each team will be decided after they submit the list of players they are going to retain.

As of now, Punjab Kings have the biggest purse available worth around US $1.47 million (12.20 crore) while five-time champions Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse value left of around US $6000 (INR 5 lakh). Defending champions and five-time time winners Chennai Super Kings have a purse left of US $0.18 million or INR 1.5 crore.

Among other teams, Kolkata Knight Riders have US $ 0.2 million or INR 1.65 crore; Royal Challengers Bangalore have US $ 0.21 million or INR 1.75 crore; Rajasthan Royals have US $0.40 million or INR 3.35 crore; Lucknow Super Giants have US $0.43 million or INR 3.55 crore; Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals both have US $0.54 million or INR 4.45 crore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have US $0.79 million or INR 6.55 crore left.

Despite being a mini-auction there could be some big names getting scooped for huge money as seen in previous editions of the day-long event. IPL also hosts a full-fledged auction every two years where only three players were allowed to be retained by the teams in the last edition.

There's hope for some marquee foreign names to be available in the December 19 event, including Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who had said in the past that he'll be returning to IPL after an eight-year gap. Apart from him, Australia skipper Pat Cummins could also feature along with Englishmen Alex Hales and Chris Woakes.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE