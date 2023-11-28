15 of 41 workers pulled out of collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel, all to be evacuated in 2 hours

The first 15 of the 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand were evacuated safely as the 17-day rescue operation was successfully completed on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was present at the site, immediately met the workers.

"The rescue work has been completed and the trapped workers will start coming out in the next 15-20 minutes. NDRF teams will pull out the workers now. It will take around half an hour to rescue all the 41 trapped workers. There are no hurdles now," the worker was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In the final phase of the operation, the authorities relied on the banned manual "rat-hole"-mining technique after high-tech machines, or auger, failed to drill through the nearly 60 metres of rock that threatened to bury the workers.

It will take around two to three hours to rescue all 41 of them.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, are inside the tunnel to bring out the trapped workers.