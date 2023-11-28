LIVE TV
ugc_banner

15 of 41 workers pulled out of collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel, all to be evacuated in 2 hours

New Delhi Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 28, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
main img

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is present at the site, meets the workers. Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the final phase of the operation, the authorities relied on the banned manual "rat-hole"-mining technique after high-tech machines, or auger, failed to drill through the nearly 60 metres of rock that threatened to bury the workers

The first 15 of the 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand were evacuated safely as the 17-day rescue operation was successfully completed on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was present at the site, immediately met the workers.

"The rescue work has been completed and the trapped workers will start coming out in the next 15-20 minutes. NDRF teams will pull out the workers now. It will take around half an hour to rescue all the 41 trapped workers. There are no hurdles now," the worker was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

trending now

In the final phase of the operation, the authorities relied on the banned manual "rat-hole"-mining technique after high-tech machines, or auger, failed to drill through the nearly 60 metres of rock that threatened to bury the workers.

It will take around two to three hours to rescue all 41 of them.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, are inside the tunnel to bring out the trapped workers.

This a developing story. More updates will be added soon

author

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

RELATED

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue: Here are the details of trapped workers

Police find minor girl in Kerala 21 hours after abduction by four-member gang

India: Gurez Valley in Kashmir gets connected to electricity grid for the first time after independence