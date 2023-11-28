Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue: Here are the details of trapped workers

The rescue operation to pull out the 41 workers trapped inside under construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand state reached the final stages on Tuesday (Nov 28). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who are at the site, have made adequate arrangements to make sure that the workers are brought back safe and sound.

With the rescue operation expected to last for another three to four hours, the officials shared the details of the workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days in Uttarkashi district. They are:

1. Gabbar Singh Negi Uttarakhand

2. Saba Ahmed Bihar

3. Sonu Sah Bihar

4. Manir Talukdar West Bengal

5. Sevik Pakhera West Bengal

6. Akhilesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh

7. Jaydev Parmanik West Bengal

8. Virendra Kiskoo Bihar

9. Tapan Mandal Odisha

10. Sushil Kumar Bihar

11. Viswajit Kumar Jharkhand

12. Subodh Kumar Jharkhand

13. Bhagwan Batra Odisha

14. Ankit Uttar Pradesh

15. Ram Milan Uttar Pradesh

16. Satya Dev Uttar Pradesh

17. Santosh Uttar Pradesh

18. Jai Prakash Uttar Pradesh

19. Ram Sundar Uttar Pradesh

20. Manjit Uttar Pradesh

21. Anil Bedia Jharkhand

22. Rajendra Bedia Jharkhand

23. Sukram Jharkhand

24. Tinku Sardar Jharkhand

25. Gunodhar Jharkhand

26. Ranjeet Jharkhand

27. Ravindra Jharkhand

28. Sameer Jharkhand

29. Viseshar Naik Odisha

30. Raju Naik Odisha

31. Mahadev Jharkhand

32. Bhukttu Murmu Jharkhand

33. Dhiren Odisha

34. Jamra Oraon Jharkhand

35. Vijay Horo Jharkhand

36. Ganapati Jharkhand

37. Sanjay Assam

38. Ram Prasad Assam

39. Vishal Himachal Pradesh

40. Pushkar Uttarakhand

The rescue operation faced a major setback on Thursday after the augur drilling machine hit a technical snag, leading to a temporary pause.

Later, the team resorted to initiating vertical drilling from the tunnel's top. Simultaneously, the authorities focused on manual drilling using rat-hole mining technique to clear the last 10 metres of debris.

Post evacuation procedure

Upon reaching the trapped workers, they will be taken out on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes. This process is expected to take around two to three hours, considering the practiced procedure.

ANI news agency, quoting officials, reported that after evacuating the workers from the rubble, they would be brought to a makeshift medical facility that had been erected inside the tunnel, where a health check-up would be conducted.

Furthermore, eight beds are arranged by the health department and a team of doctors and experts are also deployed.