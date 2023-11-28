Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue: Here are the details of trapped workers
With the rescue operation expected to last for another three to four hours, the officials shared the details of the workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days
The rescue operation to pull out the 41 workers trapped inside under construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand state reached the final stages on Tuesday (Nov 28). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who are at the site, have made adequate arrangements to make sure that the workers are brought back safe and sound.
With the rescue operation expected to last for another three to four hours, the officials shared the details of the workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days in Uttarkashi district. They are:
1. Gabbar Singh Negi Uttarakhand
2. Saba Ahmed Bihar
3. Sonu Sah Bihar
4. Manir Talukdar West Bengal
5. Sevik Pakhera West Bengal
6. Akhilesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh
7. Jaydev Parmanik West Bengal
8. Virendra Kiskoo Bihar
9. Tapan Mandal Odisha
10. Sushil Kumar Bihar
11. Viswajit Kumar Jharkhand
12. Subodh Kumar Jharkhand
13. Bhagwan Batra Odisha
14. Ankit Uttar Pradesh
15. Ram Milan Uttar Pradesh
16. Satya Dev Uttar Pradesh
17. Santosh Uttar Pradesh
18. Jai Prakash Uttar Pradesh
19. Ram Sundar Uttar Pradesh
20. Manjit Uttar Pradesh
21. Anil Bedia Jharkhand
22. Rajendra Bedia Jharkhand
23. Sukram Jharkhand
24. Tinku Sardar Jharkhand
25. Gunodhar Jharkhand
26. Ranjeet Jharkhand
27. Ravindra Jharkhand
28. Sameer Jharkhand
29. Viseshar Naik Odisha
30. Raju Naik Odisha
31. Mahadev Jharkhand
32. Bhukttu Murmu Jharkhand
33. Dhiren Odisha
34. Jamra Oraon Jharkhand
35. Vijay Horo Jharkhand
36. Ganapati Jharkhand
37. Sanjay Assam
38. Ram Prasad Assam
39. Vishal Himachal Pradesh
40. Pushkar Uttarakhand
The rescue operation faced a major setback on Thursday after the augur drilling machine hit a technical snag, leading to a temporary pause.
Later, the team resorted to initiating vertical drilling from the tunnel's top. Simultaneously, the authorities focused on manual drilling using rat-hole mining technique to clear the last 10 metres of debris.
Post evacuation procedure
Upon reaching the trapped workers, they will be taken out on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes. This process is expected to take around two to three hours, considering the practiced procedure.
ANI news agency, quoting officials, reported that after evacuating the workers from the rubble, they would be brought to a makeshift medical facility that had been erected inside the tunnel, where a health check-up would be conducted.
Furthermore, eight beds are arranged by the health department and a team of doctors and experts are also deployed.
Also, a small ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds has been arranged at the Chinyalisaur community health centre, roughly 30 kilometres from Silkyara.