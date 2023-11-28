LIVE TV
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue: Here are the details of trapped workers

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Ambulance and emergency vehicles are seen on standby near the entrance (top R) of the under construction Silkyara tunnel during a rescue operation for trapped workers after a section of the tunnel collapsed, in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state on November 28, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

The rescue operation to pull out the 41 workers trapped inside under construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand state reached the final stages on Tuesday (Nov 28). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who are at the site, have made adequate arrangements to make sure that the workers are brought back safe and sound.

With the rescue operation expected to last for another three to four hours, the officials shared the details of the workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days in Uttarkashi district. They are:

1.            Gabbar Singh Negi         Uttarakhand

2.            Saba Ahmed                    Bihar

3.            Sonu Sah                          Bihar

4.            Manir Talukdar               West Bengal

5.            Sevik Pakhera                 West Bengal

6.            Akhilesh Kumar              Uttar Pradesh

7.            Jaydev Parmanik             West Bengal

8.            Virendra Kiskoo               Bihar

9.            Tapan Mandal                 Odisha

10.          Sushil Kumar                   Bihar

11.          Viswajit Kumar                Jharkhand

12.          Subodh Kumar                Jharkhand

13.          Bhagwan Batra               Odisha

14.          Ankit                                  Uttar Pradesh

15.          Ram Milan                       Uttar Pradesh

16.          Satya Dev                         Uttar Pradesh

17.          Santosh                             Uttar Pradesh

18.          Jai Prakash                        Uttar Pradesh

19.          Ram Sundar                      Uttar Pradesh

20.          Manjit                                Uttar Pradesh

21.          Anil Bedia                          Jharkhand

22.          Rajendra Bedia                 Jharkhand

23.          Sukram                               Jharkhand

24.          Tinku Sardar                      Jharkhand

25.          Gunodhar                          Jharkhand

26.          Ranjeet                              Jharkhand

27.          Ravindra                            Jharkhand

28.          Sameer                              Jharkhand

29.          Viseshar Naik                   Odisha

30.          Raju Naik                           Odisha

31.          Mahadev                          Jharkhand

32.          Bhukttu Murmu              Jharkhand

33.          Dhiren                              Odisha

34.          Jamra Oraon                   Jharkhand

35.          Vijay Horo                       Jharkhand

36.          Ganapati                        Jharkhand

37.          Sanjay                             Assam

38.          Ram Prasad                   Assam

39.          Vishal                             Himachal Pradesh

40.          Pushkar                          Uttarakhand

The rescue operation faced a major setback on Thursday after the augur drilling machine hit a technical snag, leading to a temporary pause.

Later, the team resorted to initiating vertical drilling from the tunnel's top. Simultaneously, the authorities focused on manual drilling using rat-hole mining technique to clear the last 10 metres of debris.

Post evacuation procedure

Upon reaching the trapped workers, they will be taken out on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes. This process is expected to take around two to three hours, considering the practiced procedure.

ANI news agency, quoting officials, reported that after evacuating the workers from the rubble, they would be brought to a makeshift medical facility that had been erected inside the tunnel, where a health check-up would be conducted.

Furthermore, eight beds are arranged by the health department and a team of doctors and experts are also deployed.

Also, a small ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds has been arranged at the Chinyalisaur community health centre, roughly 30 kilometres from Silkyara.

