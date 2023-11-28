Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE | Vertical drilling of 36 meters completed, say officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government and all the agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate the workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel for the last two weeks and that people should pray for them to get out safely and as soon as possible.

He said that "we should remember the men, trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel, in our prayers for their speedy evacuation."

"Today when we are praying to Gods and Goddesses and talking about the welfare of humanity, we also have to give place in our prayers to those labourers who are stuck in a tunnel in Uttarakhand for the last two weeks," PM Modi said.