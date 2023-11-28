Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE | Vertical drilling of 36 meters completed, say officials
Story highlights
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling has been completed to save 41 workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse at Silkyara. The operation, on its 17th day, explored various plans to extract the workers from the collapsed section. The drilling, initiated on Sunday afternoon, aims to excavate approximately 110 metres of the hill, with 36 metres already completed — as of Monday evening and 74 metres remaining.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government and all the agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate the workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel for the last two weeks and that people should pray for them to get out safely and as soon as possible.
He said that "we should remember the men, trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel, in our prayers for their speedy evacuation."
"Today when we are praying to Gods and Goddesses and talking about the welfare of humanity, we also have to give place in our prayers to those labourers who are stuck in a tunnel in Uttarakhand for the last two weeks," PM Modi said.
Addressing a press conference, NHIDCL Mahmood Ahmad said, "The work of vertical drilling is also going on which is being executed by SJVNL. As of now, vertical drilling of 36 meters has been completed. We have to drill 50 meters more. We will take all actions, and we hope that we move forward quickly."
Neeraj Khairwal, Secretary, Uttarakhand Government, said that timelines for the drilling operations in totality cannot be assumed.
"After taking out the part of Auger that was struck inside the tunnel was taken out. 1.9 meters that was cut, in that, the first 220 mm was pushed, and was taken out. There was concern that it may not be pushed, but now we won't have to go on an alternate method. Then again 500 mm was pushed. Rat miners pushed that part," the official said.
"A time limit cannot be said, but let's hope and pray that minimum obstacles occur and we will be able to do this quickly," he added.