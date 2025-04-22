A deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22) left multiple people dead and at least 20 others injured, officials confirmed. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (April 22) made a big announcement, saying that India and the US have finalised terms for a trade deal. His announcement comes a day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: 27 killed, including two foreigners; Amit Shah reaches Srinagar, holds high-level meeting

'India-US finalise terms for trade deal': Vance's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT amid Trump tariff war

Pakistan's Lashkar offshoot TRF claims responsibility for Pahalgam terror attack: Know more about this banned group

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack.

'Please save my husband': Horrified woman pleads for help after her husband shot in J&K terror attack | Video

After a deadly terror attack in the popular tourist area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir, a heart-wrenching video has gone viral, in which a terrified woman is seen pleading for her husband to be rescued.

'Bloated, bureaucratic': Trump administration to reorganise US State Department - Here's what all will change

In a bold move, US State Secretary Marco Rubio released plans for reorganising the agency, as he stresses, the department is "bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission".

'Document recording his life & more': What's in Pope's casket - List of items to be buried with Pope in Rome

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, died at the age of 88 on April 21 (Monday). His funeral will take place on Saturday, as confirmed by the Vatican. The pictures of his body in an open casket were made public today.

Who is Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince'? Billionaire Prince remains unconscious for nearly 20 years

Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, also known as the "Sleeping Prince", turned 36 on April 18. However, he remains in a coma for nearly 20 years now.

PM Modi's 3rd visit to Saudi Arabia: How many Indian Prime Ministers visited Arabian nation since Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his third visit to the West Asian country. Here's a look at the other Indian Prime Ministers who have visited Saudi Arabia during their tenure

IPL 2025: Markram's half-century guides Lucknow Super Giants to 159/6 against Delhi Capitals

LSG lost momentum as right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar (4/33) struck twice in the 14th over of the innings, taking the wickets of Abdul Samad and Marsh



The Royals trailer: Ishaan Khatter plays prince to commoner Bhumi Pednekar

The trailer of the new Netflix web series The Royals is finally out! The OTT platform has been teasing fans with brief glimpses of the series that features a gamut of stars.

