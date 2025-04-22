Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, died at the age of 88 on April 21 (Monday). His funeral will take place on Saturday, as confirmed by the Vatican. The pictures of his body in an open casket were made public today.

Advertisment

He was seen lying in a wooden coffin, dressed in red, with a rosary placed on his hands. Also, his body will be on display for the public to pay their respects in St Peter’s Basilica from Wednesday morning.

His death comes after a 12-year papacy. His cause of death was complications from a stroke and heart failure.

Also read: Prophecy of St Malachy: Pope Francis' death linked to this 900-year-old prediction. Is doomsday near?

Advertisment

Items to be buried with Pope?

There are several symbolic items that will be placed in the casket. Here's the list of things that will be buried with the Pope.

Miter

Francis' hat

Crozier

Pastoral staff

Rosary

Rogito - A legal document that as records of Pope's life

Advertisment

However, a copy of the document will be kept in the Vatican's archive.

Generally, popes are buried holding a rosary, a death certificate and the broken fisherman’s ring, which is a unique signet ring presented to each Pope during his papal inauguration.

It is destroyed before the burial, marking an end to the pope's reign.

Also read: Fact Check: Did Dalai Lama 'cancel' meeting with US VP JD Vance after Pope Francis' death?

Details of Pope's funeral

Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 am local time in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica, Rome.

The coffin will be taken inside the church, before it is taken to the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.

Earlier, Francis expressed that he wanted to have a simple funeral. In an interview in 2023, he said he would be laid to rest in his town at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome’s Esquilino neighbourhood.

WATCH | Pope’s Funeral To Take Place On April 26 In Rome, Holy See Says