Pope Francis passed away on Monday (Apr 21) at the age of 88 at his residence in Vatican City's Domus Sanctae Marthae. The Vatican revealed that he died due to complications from a stroke and heart failure. Pope died after long-term poor health conditions in February 2025, he was hospitalised for a respiratory infection and pneumonia, which weakened his condition. He even struggled with lung problems, knee issues and type 2 diabetes. But still, his death is being linked to centuries-old prophecies.

What is the prophecy of Saint Malachy?

After his death, people are now talking about the 900-year-old prophecy of Saint Malachy, which is an ancient document said to be one of the most mystical relating to the Catholic Church.

The Prophecy of the Popes, attributed to Saint Malachy, is a series of 112 cryptic phrases in Latin that supposedly predict the Catholic popes from Celestine II to the end of times.

From where did all of this start?

The Archbishop of Armagh, who was an Irish monk named Malachy, allegedly received a mystical vision in the 13th century. In the vision, he saw all future Popes of Rome, beginning with Celestine II and ending with the last one. He apparently saw a total of 112 Popes, each represented by a short symbolic description.

According to the prophetic lines, the last on the list bears the Latin name "Petrus Romanus" – Peter the Roman.

"In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful Judge will judge the people."

How prophecy of Saint Malachy linked to Pope Francis' death?

The Final Prophecy: Peter the Roman. The prophecy concludes with "Peter the Roman," who will supposedly precede the destruction of Rome and the final judgment.

Some believe this refers to the last pope before the end of times. If reports are to be believed, Pope Francis was the last pope before the end of the world.

Some proponents think Pope Francis might be "Peter the Roman" due to his unique papal name and being the first pope from the Americas.

Meanwhile, others argue that there might be unlisted popes between the "Glory of the Olive" (Benedict XVI) and "Peter the Roman".

Notably, the Catholic Church has no official stance on the prophecy, and many consider it a forgery.

End of the world?

The Prophecy of Saint Malachy has described a series of popes leading up to the end times, as it doesn't directly predict the end of the world. As per the prophecy, the final pope will be "Peter the Roman".

What do we know about the end times prophecy?

Peter the Roman: The last pope in the prophecy, who will reign during a catastrophic period.

Destruction of Rome: The prophecy mentions the destruction of Rome, but it's unclear whether this refers to the city or the Church.

Final Judgment: The prophecy suggests that the end of the world will be followed by the final judgment.

Notably, some believe the prophecy predicts a literal end of the world. Meanwhile, some debate that it is symbolic language describing significant changes or challenges for the Church.