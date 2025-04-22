Pope Francis passed away on Monday (Apr 21) at the age of 88. He was the Vatican's first Latin American pontiff. After his passing the Vatican will observe Novendiale, the nine-day mourning period. It is an ancient Roman tradition which is in practice even today. And it is during this period that the preparation to elect the next Pope happens. As the mourning period concludes, the College of Cardinals will elect the new Vicar of Christ.

Advertisment

135 will be voting in the Papal conclave to elect the next pontiff, of which four are from India. Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Cardinal Anthony Poola, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis and Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao will vote.

WATCH | People's pope: Pope Francis dies at 88, leaving legacy of compassion

Who are the four Indians?



Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad

Advertisment

Cardinal Koovakad serves as the Cardinal-Deacon of S Antonio di Padova a Circonvallazione Appia. In 2020, he began working in the offices of the Holy See's Secretariat of State in the Journeys Office. This department is in charge of organising the Pope's overseas trips. The 51-year-old also headed the office in 2021.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao do Rosario Ferrao

Cardinal Filipe is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman in India since 2004. The 72-year-old serves as the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. He is the member of Dicastery for Evangelisation, section for fundamental questions regarding evangelisation in the world. In January 2025, he assumed the presidency of Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘What did you do?’ JD Vance met Pope Francis just hours before his death, netizens have questions

Cardinal Anthony Poola

Cardinal Poola is has been the Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad since 2021. The 63-year-old belongs to Dalit Christian community and will also be India's first Dalit cardinal to vote to elect the next Pope. In 2022, he was elevated to the cardinalate by Pope Francis at a consistory held in Vatican.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal

Cardinal Thottunkal is Major Archbishop of Trivandrum of the Syro-Malankara. He also serves as the president of the Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church. In 2012, he was named to the College of Cardinals of the Catholic Church by Pope Benedict XVI. When he was selected, he was the youngest member, he was 53. Now, the youngest cardinal is Mykola Bychok, who is 45 years of age.