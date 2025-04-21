Advertisment
Photos

Pope Francis dies: His life in pictures

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Pope Francis Young Photo: Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement on Monday (April 21). His death comes after a 12-year papacy.

Authored by: Gulshan Parveen
Undated picture taken in Buenos Aires, released by Clarin's journalist Sergio Rubin, of the then child Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
Undated handout picture provided by Bergoglio family of Pope Francis (L) in his young years with his brother Oscar Bergoglio.
Picture taken in 1973 and released by Clarin's journalist Sergio Rubin, of the then priest Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Pope's sister Maria Helena, Pope's mother Regina Sivori, Pope's brother Alberto, Jorge Bergoglio Pope Francis, Pope's brother Oscar, Pope's sister Martha, Pope's stepbrother Enrique Narvaja. Sitting from L to R: Pope's grandfather Juan Bergoglio, Pope's grandmother Maria and Pope's father Mario.
Pope Francis-- during the inauguration of a chapel at the Villa 21-24 shantytown in Buenos Aires.
This handout picture released by Virgen De Caacupe paris church on March 20, 2008, shows the then archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, washing feet of drug addicts during a ceremony in the opening of the Hogar de Cristo (Christ's Home) a rehabilitation center to addicts in a shantytown of Buenos Aires.
Argentina's cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio elected Pope on March 13, 2013.
The then archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Bergoglio, elected on March 15, 2013 as Pope Francis, performs the footh bath ceremony in Buenos Aires, on March 24, 2005.
Undated file photo of Argentina's cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio shaking hands with Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Lujan, some 70 km of Buenos Aires.
Pope Francis greets cardinals during a surprise appearance at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 13, 2025.
People gather in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which bells rang 88 times, to honour Pope Francis following his death, in Paris on April 21, 2025.
