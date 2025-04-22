After Pope Francis' death, a report emerged saying that the Buddhist leader Dalai Lama "quietly" cancelled a meeting with US President JD Vance.

Pope passed away at the age of 88 due to complications from a stroke and heart failure, on Monday.

The US Vice President is currently on a four-day visit to India, from April 21 to 24. While, the Dalai Lama is at his residence in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The Dalai Lama canceled his meeting with JD Vance, the Babylon Bee reported.

According to some sources close to the Buddhist leader, Dalai Lama cancelled simply "did not want to die".

“Though the Dalai Lama's representatives said publicly that the timing of the cancellation was just a coincidence, sources close to the religious leader privately disclosed that the revered Tibetan Buddhist figure simply did not want to die,” the website stated.

Babylon Bee further posted a ‘spokesmonk’s' message about the Dalai Lama being ‘double-booked’.

It then quickly went viral on social media, as users wrote, "Dalai Lama quietly cancels scheduled meeting with JD Vance."

They also attached a screenshot of the Babylon Bee report.

JD Vance met with Pope just hours before his death on Easter. Netizens started questioning the relationship between Vance's meeting and Pope's death.

People on social media started accusing him of being the reason the pope died. One internet user on X wrote, "He passed away right after your visit. Coincidence? I don't think so."

Meanwhile, another asked, “What did you do bro?”

Fact check

The claim made above is fake. No such meeting was scheduled between Dalai Lama and JD Vance.

Moreover, The Babylon Bee is a satirical news website, that sometimes post fake news as per its satirical take on events.

“The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life," The Babylon Bee wrote in its About section.

“If you would like to complain about something on our site, take it up with God,” it added.

