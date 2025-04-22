The Vatican on Tuesday (Apr 22) published a photo and video of Pope Francis in his open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand. The images were taken in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Francis's residence at the Vatican, where he died Monday.

Advertisment

The Vatican also confirmed that the funeral will be held at 10 am local time (4:00 am ET) on Saturday. As per the Apostolic Constitution, the funeral should be held between the fourth and sixth days after the pope's death.

Also read: Pope Francis dies: His life in pictures

Pope passed away at the age of 88 due to complications from a stroke and heart failure. The Pope had been in poor health for some time, struggling with lung problems, knee issues, and type 2 diabetes. In February 2025, he was hospitalised for a respiratory infection and pneumonia, which weakened his condition further.

Advertisment

Also read: Four Indian cardinals to vote for next Pope. Who are they?

Tributes have poured in from around the globe for Francis, who is seen as a liberal reformer who took over following the resignation of German theologian Benedict XVI in 2013.

Advertisment

World leaders from US President Donald Trump to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said they would attend to honour the Catholic leader.

Several other heads of state and royalty are expected for his funeral, due to be held at St Peter's Basilica, with Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron the first to announce they would attend.

Also read: Papal power plays! From The Two Popes to Conclave, the 6 gripping movies about the Vatican

The first so-called "general congregation", called following the death of Francis, signals the start of a centuries-old tradition that culminates in the election by cardinals of a new pontiff within three weeks.

Cardinals of all ages are invited to the congregations, although only those under the age of 80 are eligible to vote for a new pope in the conclave.

The conclave should begin no less than 15 and no more than 20 days after the death of the pope.

India began three days of state mourning on Tuesday, meanwhile, his home country, Argentina, prepared for a week of national mourning.

Also read: ‘What did you do?’ JD Vance met Pope Francis just hours before his death, netizens have questions

Watch: From Buenos Aires to Vatican: The journey of people's pope

PM Modi pays tributes to Pope

In a post on X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," he added.