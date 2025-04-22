In a bold move, US State Secretary Marco Rubio released plans for reorganising the agency, as he stresses, the department is "bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission".

Rubio announced on Tuesday (April 22), in a move towards reducing what US President Donald Trump's administration says is an inefficient foreign affairs operation.

The US state secretary said that the move is part of what he called an effort to reform it amid criticism from the Trump White House over the execution of US diplomacy.

“The sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America’s core national interests,” Rubio said in a statement. “That is why today I am announcing a comprehensive reorganization plan that will bring the Department in to the 21st Century.”

This restructuring of the State Department will close a number of overseas missions, reduce staff and minimise offices dedicated to promoting liberal values in a stated goal to subsume them to regional bureaus.

Rubio added, “This approach will empower the Department from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies."

“Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programs that are misaligned with America’s core national interests will cease to exist.”

The State Department will also eliminate the office of the director of the Foreign Service Institute, which provides language training and other educational support for career foreign service officers.

This comes after Trump ordered a revamp to the US Foreign Service, the country's diplomatic corps, to ensure it followed his foreign policy agenda.

Moreover, the US officials in March said the department was also preparing to shut down nearly one dozen consulates.

