As US President Donald Trump's administration released the final set of JFK files on Tuesday (March 18), it came to light that the State Department was allegedly warned about assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's plan to assassinate John F Kennedy months before the incident.

Advertisment

A man named Sergyj Czornonoh told the US British Ambassador how he kept on warning authorities about Oswald's plan to murder JFK multiple times, according to the documents released on Tuesday evening.

Czornonoh said he was detained in London on July 18, 1963, and was then questioned by authorities, adding that he told them that Oswald is planning to kill the president.

Also read: JFK Files: When JFK Jr called ex-president Joe Biden a 'traitor'. 'Dear Sen. Biden: You are...'

Advertisment

Around four months later, the 35th president of the US, John F. Kennedy was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22.

Czornonoh said that he warned American Vice Consul Tom Blackshear about the plans of Oswald, who was trying to defect to Russia.

He added that Wasilev Consul, who at the time time was working at the Soviet embassy in Bulgaria, provided the information about Oswald.

Advertisment

Also read: JFK Files: Was CIA running a covert 'assassination' project? Here's what the documents say

Czornonoh alleged that Consul's partner 'came into my room' and repeatedly claimed that Oswald was an 'assassin' and 'will kill President Kennedy.'

According to the letter, Czornonoh told a State Department official on August 19 that Oswald was in possession of a weapon.

However, his concern was disregarded, Czornonoh alleged, claiming, "Director told me you too can have a weapon — so what if Oswald got a weapon."

The killing of JFK happened a month after Czornonoh's alleged conversation with the US State Department.

Also read: Trump to declassify 'all of' JFK assassination files, including 80,000 unredacted pages TODAY

As promised by Trump, his administration released more than 63,000 pages of documents related to JFK assassination on Tuesday, many without the redactions.

Later, the National Archives and Records Administration posted roughly 2,200 files containing the documents on its website.

Trump in a social media post said, "We have a tremendous amount of paper. You've got a lot of reading."

Also read: JFK assassination files out after 60 years wait; Did Trump release a 'smoking gun'? Here's what new documents reveal

(With inputs from agencies)