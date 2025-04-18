US State Secretary Marco Rubio warned that Iran is "dangerously" close to a weapon, urging European nations to make a prompt decision on reimposing sanctions.

Rubio was in Paris on Thursday, holding talks with European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

“For the Europeans, they have an important decision to make very soon on the snapback of sanctions because Iran is clearly out of compliance with the current deal,” Rubio said.

He also noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was in Iran yesterday, issuing public statements saying "Iran is as close as it’s ever been to nuclear weapons."

Rubio reiterated US President Donald Trump's statement, that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. "This is not going to happen".

"We’re hoping that talks continue and that they’re fruitful and that they’re – that they can lead to something," he said, adding, "It has to be something that actually not just prevents Iran from having a nuclear weapon now, but in the future as well, not just for 10 years with some sort of sunset provision or the like."

He then urged the EU to have "a decision to make on snapback."

Rubio said that Britain, France, and Germany will soon receive a new IAEA report indicating that Iran is “dangerously close to a weapon, closer than they’ve ever been,” necessitating a decision on sanctions.

He further warned that if Iran doesn't comply, the EU should reimpose the sanctions.

Earlier this week, IAEA Head Rafael Mariano Grossi, warned that Iran is not far off from making its own nuclear weapons.

Speaking to the French daily Le Monde ahead of his scheduled visit to Tehran in an exclusive interview, Grossi said, “Iran does not currently have a nuclear weapon, but it is very close to reaching that point.”

The IAEA chief’s remarks marked one of the strongest warnings yet about Iran’s potential to become a nuclear-armed state.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday reiterated that Iran must abandon any drive for a nuclear weapon or face a possible military strike on Tehran's atomic facilities.

"I want them to be a rich great nation. The only thing is one thing, simple. It's really simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. And they got to go fast, because they're fairly close to having one. And they're not going to have one. And if we have to do something very harsh, we'll do it. And I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalised people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

