Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran is neither pessimistic nor optimistic about the talks. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals, while on one hand he has said that he wants to solve the crisis through diplomacy...on the other hand, he said that if the deal does not go through, then Iran will be bombed. The question being, will Iran 'seal a deal' with U.S.?