Top 10 news today: China fights new cluster of COVID-19 cases, LGBTQ Pride Month events go online and more

China puts half a million people in lockdown as Beijing fights new cluster

China imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people in a province surrounding the capital to contain a fresh coronavirus cluster on Sunday.

LGBTQ Pride Month events go online on 50th anniversary; Taiwan holds march

Fifty years on from the first Gay Pride march, the LGBT community and their supporters have taken many of their events online, responding to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

White House rubbishes reports of Trump's failed actions on Russian bounties

After reports of a possible Russian military intelligence unit secretly offering bounties to kill the American troops in Afghanistan broke out, White House clarified that the US President Donald Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence had not been briefed on the matter.

Hong Kong's national security law tops meeting agenda of China's legislative body

National security law for Hong Kong is the top agenda of the three-day meeting of China's legislative body, with draft disclosure not expected before bill's passage as per local delegates.

Britain PM to unveil new infrastructure plan to revive economy in face of pandemic

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a plan this week to get his country "moving again" after the coronavirus lockdown, when the government will set out measures to boost infrastructure construction.

Israel's cabinet meets to finalise annexation plans for occupied West Bank

Israel's cabinet will meet on Sunday to finalise plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank despite facing criticism and threat of sanctions for it.

Groundless allegations: China criticises Canada's 'megaphone diplomacy' over spy charges

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined the 'prisoner swap' offer from Canadian leaders, he went on to claim that he believes China arrested the two Canadian citizens only as a retaliation against Canadian arrest of top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

China cannot be allowed to treat South China Sea as its maritime empire, says Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday welcomed the statement by members of the ASEAN countries that South China Sea disputes should be resolved in line with the international law and said China cannot be allowed to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire.

Global coronavirus cases approach 10 million; death toll over 498,000

Global coronavirus cases neared 10 million on Sunday as the World Health Organization's (WHO) daily statistical bulletin reported 179,316 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Trump asked volunteers to remove social distancing labels in Tulsa rally: reports

After Trump's Tulsa rally, a video emerged on the local news channels that apparently captured the US President Donald Trump's volunteers removing the social distancing stickers from his rally's venue.