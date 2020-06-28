Global coronavirus cases approach 10 million; death toll over 498,000

Global coronavirus cases neared 10 million on Sunday as the World Health Organization's (WHO) daily statistical bulletin reported 179,316 new cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll has surged past 498,000.

Total number of cases reached 9,950,945 on Sunday morning, according to statistics reported by the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE); the death toll has increased to 498,135.

The United States of America, worst-hit by coronavirus, recorded 2,507,930 fresh cases and 125,511 deaths, according to the CSSE. The US continues to be the country with the highest number of infections and fatalities.

The US has been badly hit by the novel coronavirus and few states are considering reimposing emergency and stringent guidelines to contain the massive spread of the virus.

Brazil, whose President has faced humongous criticism for poor handling of the pandemic amid surging cases, reported 1,313,667 infections and 57,070 deaths.

Russia stands on third rank in number of COVID-19 cases in world as the toll surged to 626,779.

India, on Saturday, reported 18,552 new cases which was the country's highest single-day spike.

The UK, on the other hand, has not seen a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, as the toll reached 311,727.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation fully expects the global case total to surpass 10 million next week. He added that almost four million new cases have been registered over the past month.

