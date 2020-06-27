COVID 19: India crosses 5 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 18,552 cases

India crossed 5 lakh cases, as the country reported highest single-day spike of 18,552 new cases and 384 deaths in last 24 hours.

India's toll now stands at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,685 deaths, reported the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 2,20,479 tests in the last 24 hours. Total number of samples tested up to 26 June is 79,96,707.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 175 deaths and 5,024 new positive cases. Out of the total 175 deaths, 91 deaths are of last 48 hours and 84 deaths are of previous dates but recorded today. There are 65,829 active cases in the State.

Mumbai reported 1,297 new cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 72,287 and death toll to 4,177, as reported by Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

29 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 2,294 including 1,647 recoveries and 12 deaths: State Health Department

Delhi crossed 75,000 mark as the national capital recorded 3,460 cases and 63 deaths. Total number of cases stands at 77,240 including 47,091 recovered/discharged/migrated, 27,657 active cases and 2,492 deaths.

Delhi also conducted the highest number of tests in a single day -- 21,144. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state government has adopted the approach of very aggressive testing and isolation, and has increased the testing by four times.

In the last 24 hours, 580 #COVID19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported in Gujarat. State tally rises to 30,158 including 22,038 discharged/cured and 1,772 deaths: State Health Department

Tamil Nadu, which has been unable to contain the spread of coronavirus, reported 3,645 new cases, taking the state's total to 74,622 out of which 32,305 are active cases. 46 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, total fatalities are now 957.

44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,039 including 667 active cases and 2 deaths: Goa Health Department

Rajasthan reports 364 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of cases to 16,660 and death toll to 380. Number of active cases stands at 3,218.

Number of cases increased to 864 in Himachal Pradesh, as the state reported three fresh cases in the last 24 hours; 49 people are awaiting their sample results.

273 #COVID19 cases reported in Assam yesterday, as of 11:40 PM. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6,919, including 4,247 discharged, 2,660 active cases & 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister

Telangana recorded 985 cases, discharged 78 patients and reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 12,349, including 7,436 active cases, 4,766 discharged and 237 deaths.