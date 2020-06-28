Trump asked volunteers to remove social distancing labels in Tulsa rally: reports

After Trump's Tulsa rally, a video emerged on the local news channels that apparently captured the US President Donald Trump's volunteers removing the social distancing stickers from his rally's venue.

The video reportedly showed the volunteers tearing off the labels placed on the seats by the organizers that read, “Do Not Sit Here, Please!".

The labels were placed under the guidelines issued by several health experts who have advised everyone to maintain a social distance to avoid the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Also read: K-Pop fans and TikTok users played Trump; hundreds of seats remain empty in Tulsa rally

The rally was held at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It has been reported that the decision to remove the labels came directly from the main man, Donald Trump, himself, who has started campaigning in the hope of winning a second term at the White House.

The story, which was officially released by the Billboard magazine, and the video was published by the Washington Post, has added fuel to the fire of the existing criticism of the poor handling of the pandemic by the President.

It has also been reported by that the campaign staff, who were present in Tulsa, have been emailed with the order that they have to obtain a negative COVID-19 test this weekend. Meanwhile, eight staff members from Trump's administration have tested positive since the Tulsa rally.

The video is unavailable now.