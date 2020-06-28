Inaccurate: White House rubbishes reports of Trump's failed actions on Russian bounties' case

After reports of a possible Russian military intelligence unit secretly offering bounties to kill the American troops in Afghanistan broke out, White House clarified that the US President Donald Trump and the Vicep President Mike Pence had not been briefed on the matter.

"The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day and they are subject to strict scrutiny," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Also read| 'Baseless': Russia denies accusation of giving bounties to Taliban to attack US forces

The statement had to be issued after one of the leading national newspapers published an article claiming that an unnamed source from the White House had revealed that the President was informed about the intelligence report in a closed-doors meeting, but the President had failed to act on it.

However, the McEnany, on Saturday, clarified against this claim and said that "the CIA Director, National Security Advisor, and the Chief of Staff can all confirm that neither the President nor the Vice President was briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence."

She also added that she issued the statement to highlight the inaccuracy of the newspaper that published that article with the claims made by the unnamed source.

There has been no comment from Donald Trump and Mike Pence on this matter yet.

Russia, meanwhile, has denied the accusation of offering bounties to attack the US forces.