Top 10 news: Stop sharing Ukraine's military tactics, says Zelensky, Salman Rushdie attacked, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the government officials on Thursday (August 11) to stop divulging details about the military tactics that are being used against Russia during the ongoing war. Meanwhile, in other worrying news, a drought was declared for those parts of England that did not receive significant rainfall all summer. The Environment Agency said in a statement that parts of southern, central and eastern England are now in drought status.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Zelensky asks officials to stop sharing Ukraine's military tactics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the government officials on Thursday (August 11) to stop divulging details about the military tactics that are being used against Russia during the ongoing war. Terming such remarks "frankly irresponsible" in an evening address, Zelensky said, "War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements."

Amid heatwave, UK declares drought across eight areas of England

Parts of England are not receiving significant rainfall all summer and amid a period of prolonged hot and dry weather, authorities on Friday (August 12) officially declared a drought for the affected regions.

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage during event in New York

Salman Rushdie, the Man Booker Prize award winner who received death threats from Iran due to his books, was attacked during a lecture in New York on Friday. According to Associated Press, a man attacked Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution and the reporter said that he was either “punched or stabbed”.

Animal rights activists protest after carriage horse collapses due to heat

Animal rights activists held a protest rally near the City Hall in New York, United States, after a carriage horse collapsed due to excessive heat. The incident took place on Wednesday when the horse was pulling a carriage at the Ninth Avenue and West 45th Street and suddenly collapsed due to dehydration.

FBI searched for classified nuclear documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home: Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who raided Donald Trump’s Florida house, Mar-a-Lago, were searching for classified documents on nuclear weapons, The Washington Post reported citing people familiar with the investigation.

From inaugural champions to woeful performers in 2021: Team India at T20 World Cup over the years

In the inaugural season, held in South Africa in 2007, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team stunned one and all and returned with the elusive trophy. India beat Pakistan twice (including once in a bowl-out after a tied encounter), Australia, England, South Africa and only lost to New Zealand to win the first-ever edition.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' box office collection Day 1: Aamir Khan film sinks, earns just Rs 12 cr

If the first day box office collection of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is any indication, this film is going to be another big dud to come out of the Hindi film industry in recent times. The film, which is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', grossed only Rs 12 crore on the first day.

Low levels of pollution also cause major health damage, study finds

A new study has revealed that even low levels of pollution can be extremely harmful and, in the long run, cause considerable health damage. The research, which was carried out in Canada, found that around 8000 people in the country die every year because of air pollution.

Google misleads Australians about collecting location data, agrees to pay $42.7 million penalty

In response to a protracted legal battle with Australia's competition authority over deceiving customers about the collection of their personal location data, Google has agreed to pay $42.7 million (A$60 million) in fines.

5-year-old Louisiana girl kicked out of school because parents are same-sex couple

According to NBC News, Emily and Jennie Parker were informed by the school during a meeting with the school’s director and a pastor on Saturday that since their marriage didn’t follow the teachings of the Bible Baptist Academy in DeQuincy, they needed to find another school for their daughter, Zoey.