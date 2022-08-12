'Laal Singh Chaddha' box office collection Day 1: Aamir Khan film sinks, earns just Rs 12 cr

If the first day box office collection of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is any indication, this film is going to be another big dud to come out of the Hindi film industry i recent times. The film, which is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' grossed only Rs 12 crore on the first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's figures on Twitter. His tweet read, "#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1... The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry... Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak... Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation... Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS."

The Advait Chandan directorial cannot blame competition either as Akshay Kumar-led 'Raksha Bandhan' also disappointed with only Rs 8.20 crore earning on the first day. There had been social media boycotts against the film and that may have played a role in this dismal opening. Written by Atul Kulkarni, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in supporting capacity.

The consensus among Indian moviegoers is mostly that it has failed to recreate the magic of the original. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, 'Forrest Gump' itself was an adaptation of the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom and was centred on a simple-minded but polite and innocent American man (the titular Forrest Gump). He has a child-like, practical intelligence. Treated as a dimwit by others, he inadvertently takes part in and influences several important events in 20th century America.

Of late, most big Hindi film releases have played second fiddle to the films of South Indian states. And even a film starring Aamir, who is a shrewd promoter of his films, has failed to break the trend.

Wion's film critic Shomini Sen gave a mixed review of the film. She wrote, "'Laal Singh Chaddha' may have been promoted as Aamir Khan's big film, but the film is worth a watch for actors other than Aamir and for its heartwarming story. This is not Aamir's best performance and don't expect it to impact you the way some of his previous films have."

