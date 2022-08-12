From inaugural champions to woeful performers in 2021: Team India at T20 World Cup over the years

In the inaugural season, held in South Africa in 2007, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team stunned one and all and returned with the elusive trophy. India beat Pakistan twice (including once in a bowl-out after a tied encounter), Australia, England, South Africa and only lost to New Zealand to win the first-ever edition.
2) Super Eight round exit in 2009
In the 2009 edition, in England, the then defending champions Men in Blue fell flat after convincingly winning their first two games in the group stage. India only won against minnows Bangladesh and Ireland before being blown away by stronger teams such as England, West Indies and South Africa.
It was a Super-8 round exit for the one-time champions.
3) Same fate followed suit in 2010
The same fate followed suit in 2010 edition as well for MS Dhoni & Co. This time around, India beat Afghanistan and South Africa but once again failed to open their account in the Super-8 round, losing to West Indies and Sri Lanka whereas their game against Australia was washed out.
England defeated Australia to win the championship in that edition, held in the Caribbean island.
4) Another early exit in 2012
Team India suffered another early exit in the 2012 edition, in Sri Lanka. The national side won more games, beating Afghanistan, England, Pakistan and South Africa, but their Super-8 stage defeat at the hands of Australia derailed their progress. Eventually, a negative NRR led to their ouster from the semi-final race.
5) Runners-up in 2014
India ended as the runners-up in 2014 edition, in Bangladesh. Dhoni-led India were unbeaten en route to the final before losing to eventual winners Sri Lanka by six wickets.
India had defeated the likes of Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa but failed to grab hold of the trophy in the final hurdle.
6) Semi-finalists in 2016
India entered as favourites in the 2016 edition but bowed out in the semi-finals. The then hosts had a topsy-turvy ride, beating Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh, but lost to New Zealand and West Indies.
In a high-scoring semi-final versus eventual winners West Indies, Indian bowlers were in for a leather hunt at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as Dhoni & Co. lost by seven wickets despite scoring 192/2 in 20 overs.
7) Debacle in 2021
India had a disastrous run in the 2021 T20 World Cup, held in the UAE. Losing their first-ever World Cup clash to Pakistan in their Super 12 round opening clash, India had their back against the wall and even lost to New Zealand by a big margin to seal their fate in the tournament. While Virat Kohli & Co. bounced back and achieved three easy wins on the trot, it was too late for a turnaround as the one-time champions bowed out in the Super 12 round.
Australia won the title, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final in Dubai.