'Frankly irresponsible': Zelensky asks officials to stop sharing Ukraine's military tactics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the government officials on Thursday (August 11) to stop divulging details about the military tactics that are being used against Russia during the ongoing war.

Terming such remarks "frankly irresponsible" in an evening address, Zelensky said, "War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements. The fewer details you divulge about our defence plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defence plans."

The Ukrainian president further said, "If you want to generate loud headlines, that's one thing - it's frankly irresponsible. If you want victory for Ukraine, that is another thing, and you should be aware of your responsibility for every word you say about our state's plans for defence or counter attacks."

Zelensky's comments came after the blasts that wrecked a Russian air base in Crimea. Some newspapers such as the New York Times and Washington Post cited unidentified officials as saying Ukrainian forces were responsible.

Though, there wasn't any official confirmation as the Ukrainian government declined to say whether it had been behind the explosions.

Probe initiated

Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said that the security services had started an investigation into one of the cases where officials had talked to newspapers.

"A leak like this disrupts the plans of the Ukrainian armed forces since the enemy adjusts its actions and uses this information against us," she wrote on Facebook.

Satellite images

Before-and-after satellite images showed three craters where buildings at the Russian air base had been struck and there was apparently massive damage made to the Russian Saki airbase in Crimea.

On the other hand, Russia said the explosions were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of any attack. There were at least 12 according to witnesses.

Image: This combination of handout satellite images courtesy of Maxar Technologies created on August 11, 2022, shows Saki airbase on May 16, 2022, (top) and August 10, 2022, (bottom) following the reported attack in Novofedorivka, Crimea, Ukraine. Credit: AFP

