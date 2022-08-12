Author Salman Rushdie attacked in New York - All you need to know

Salman Rushdie, the Man Booker Prize award winner who received death threats from Iran due to his book in the past, was attacked during a lecture in New York on Friday.

According to Associated Press, a man attacked Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution and the reporter said that he was either “punched or stabbed”. The incident happened just before he could start his lecture and the attacker was caught and restrained by the security at the event.

BREAKING NEWS: Salman Rushdie may have been attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Lecture started at 10:45 a.m. My mom shared these photos of him receiving help. pic.twitter.com/ZHcgAshPJv — Sara Scheely Johnson (@sarajohnsauce) August 12, 2022 ×

While Rushdie received first aid on stage, his current condition remains unknown. A number of unofficial reports also claimed that he was taken to the hospital with the help of a medical helicopter.

Rushdie won the prestigious Man Booker Prize in 1981 for his second novel - Midnight's Children – and the book also went on to win "Booker of Bookers" award on two different occasions.

One of Rushdie’s infamous works - “The Satanic Verses” - resulted in a number of death threats on the grounds of blasphemy. He was severely criticised for the content and Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini even issued a fatwa with someone posting a $3 million bounty on him.

In the later years, Iran decided to not endorse Khomeini’s fatwa, but the bounty kept increasing over time. According to reports, an Iranian religious foundation made it $3.3 million in 2012.

While the threats continued, Rushdie said that he was not afraid and, in his memoir, “Joseph Anton”, he wrote that he believes no one is interested in the bounty placed on his name.

