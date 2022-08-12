Animal rights activists protest after carriage horse collapses due to heat - Watch

Animal rights activists held a protest rally near the City Hall in New York, United States after a carriage horse collapsed due to excessive heat. The incident took place on Wednesday when the horse was pulling a carriage at the Ninth Avenue and West 45th Street and suddenly collapsed due to dehydration.

The horse was initially given ice and water by the police and later taken to a private stable. The 14-year-old horse had a few health concerns, but veterinarians said that there was no further danger.

The video of the horse collapsing quickly went viral on social media and it prompted PETA and other animal rights activists to hold protests demanding some action from the authorities.

“This horse COLLAPSED while pulling a carriage in NYC, likely from heat exhaustion, and has been down for over an hour. Horses don’t belong in big cities where they’re put in constant danger because of cars, humans, weather, and more,” PETA tweeted along with a video of the incident.

The horse-drawn carriages who are part of a tourist attraction in New York have already attracted a lot of criticism in the past and PETA once again asked for their complete removal.

"It would take the horses off the street and replace them with cruelty free electric carriages," said Ashley Byrne, with PETA told CNN. "This would be a win for everyone."

However, the company who operated the carriage said that they take extra care of the horses.

"We have extensive regulations," carriage driver Christina Hansen said according to ABC7. "This horse, because he's a carriage horse, has way more protection than anywhere else he can be."