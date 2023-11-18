Top 10 world news: Muizzu asks India to withdraw troops, 50 killed in airstrikes on school in Gaza, & more

Newly elected Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his leaning towards China, formally urged India to withdraw its troops from his country during a meeting with India's Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju. In the Israel-Hamas war, at least 50 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the UN-run al-Fakhoora School in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, in a setback, SpaceX lost communication with its Starship rocket just minutes after entering space during its second launch attempt. "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary," SpaceX said.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday (Nov 18) formally requested India to withdraw troops from his country, fulfilling an election pledge on his first day in office. In a meeting with India's Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, President Muizzu asked New Delhi to recall its military personnel to operate three gifted aircraft patrolling the maritime territory.

At least 50 were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the al-Fakhoora School, operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Saturday (Nov 18).

SpaceX lost communication with its Starship rocket minutes after entering space, for the first time, during its second launch attempt. As per reports, the mission is presumed to have failed. “We have lost the data from the second stage… we think we may have lost the second stage,” SpaceX’s livestream host John Insprucker reportedly said.

The Moscow Times, which is an English and Russian-language online newspaper, said late on that the Russian justice ministry has been designated a "foreign agent", the publication said late on Friday (Nov 19). The justice ministry also added an artist and journalists to the list that it traditionally updates on Fridays.

China has agreed to talk about the ban it imposed on Japanese seafood after Tokyo started to relase waste water from wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean gradually, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

The first group of Palestinian children wounded in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (Nov 18). This rescue is part of a pledged relief effort by the UAE to aid 1,000 children. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the group of 15 people, including children and their families made it across Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Friday.

The United Nations said on Friday (Nov 18) that more than 26,000 people were displaced in Myanmar's Rakhine state as the war between the military junta and ethnic groups rages on. In an update, the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that fresh clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the military "resulted in the displacement of 26,175 people" across Rakhine, the news agency AFP reported.

Dead bodies of a couple, suspected to be of Russian origin, were discovered near a small pond close to the sacred town of Manikaran in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, media reports said citing a Friday (Nov 17) police statement.

Captain Rohit Sharma has credited head coach Rahul Dravid for India’s unprecedented and unparalleled run in the World Cup 2023. Having won all the 10 straight matches thus far in the tournament, the Indian Team looks determined to bury the past demons to claim their third World Cup trophy, this time for the veteran ‘The Wall’.