Israel-Hamas war: First group of wounded Palestinian children arrives in UAE

The first group of Palestinian children wounded in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (Nov 18). This rescue is part of a pledged relief effort by the UAE to aid 1,000 children. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the group of 15 people, including children and their families made it across Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Friday.

They then took a flight from the Egyptian city of El-Arish to the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, the report said. Some of the seats of the aircraft were removed to make room for the most critically wounded children, who were lying on stretchers.

'My uncle was killed, dad was injured...'

Speaking to the Associated Press, 12-year-old Amr Jandieh said that his uncle was killed and his dad was injured in a missile strike. "My dad, uncle, and I were talking on the street. My uncle was killed. My dad was injured ... all of a sudden a missile hit and I lost consciousness. I woke up and found myself in the hospital," a tearful Jandieh said as he arrived in the UAE alone.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Abu Tabikh, who was one of the more seriously wounded children on the flight, suffered injuries to his neck and spine when a car he was travelling in was hit in a strike.

“When I got injured, I felt shock. And then I stopped moving,” Tabikh added.

Another passenger- Nabila Mahmoud travelled from Gaza with her 17-year-old daughter Rawan, who suffered a broken pelvis. Mahmoud said their house was hit by a direct missile and 13 of her family members were killed.

UAE announces $20 million humanitarian package for Gaza

Since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Oct 7, the UAE has provided a $20 million aid package for Gaza. Under this package, the country has sent 51 planes carrying 1,400 tonnes of food and relief supplies.

Also read: Five countries request for war crimes investigation in Palestinian territories

Maha Barakat, the assistant minister of foreign affairs for health, said that all medical and healthcare staff and the UAE's hospitals were prepared to receive the remaining Palestinian children and their families.

Barakat also said that as part of the "Gallant Knight 3" operation, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the establishment of an integrated field hospital inside Gaza.