Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | First fuel trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war Live updates: Israel has said that it will allow two fuel truck per day into the Gaza Strip but United Nations agencies are pointing out that this supple is nowhere near to provide relief to thousands of Gazan civilians who are facing unimaginable situation for more than a month due to Israeli attacks and blockade. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that fuel supply should be accompanied by restoration of phone lines otherwise the operation will face diffculties.
Stay tuned to WION as we bring you LIVE updates from Israel-Hamas war.
AFP has reported citing a Palestinian border official that first shipment of 17000 litres of fuel has entered Gaza from Rafah crossing.
The official reportedly said that the fuel was meant "for the telecommunications company" Paltel.
The telecom company said on Thursday that there was total communication blackout in Gaza due to no availability of fuel.
Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince of Bahrain has appealed for a 'hostage trade' between Israel and Hamas. He condemned the October 7 Hamas attack as well as Israeli air campaign in the Gaza Strip. He appealed both sides to release women and children in respective custodies.
He also expressed support for the two-state solution. He added that in order to achieve this, the United States was "indispensable".
US President Joe Biden has stressed to Qatar the 'urgent' need for Hamas to free hostages. Qatar is mediating between the warring sides to secure a deal for hostage release. Biden spoke on phone with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani A White House statement said that the president "discussed the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay."