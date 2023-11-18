Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | First fuel trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing

LIVE TV
Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 01:52 AM IST

Israel-Hamas Live updates Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel is firm on its decision that two fuel tanks will be sent into Gaza and they will be tracked so as to ensure that it is not used by Hamas for military purposes. Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that more than 12000 people have died in the Palestinian enclave due to war so far.

Israel-Hamas war Live updates: Israel has said that it will allow two fuel truck per day into the Gaza Strip but United Nations agencies are pointing out that this supple is nowhere near to provide relief to thousands of Gazan civilians who are facing unimaginable situation for more than a month due to Israeli attacks and blockade. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that fuel supply should be accompanied by restoration of phone lines otherwise the operation will face diffculties.

Stay tuned to WION as we bring you LIVE updates from Israel-Hamas war.

18 Nov 2023, 1:49 (IST)
First fuel trucks enter Gaza from Rafah: Report

AFP has reported citing a Palestinian border official that first shipment of 17000 litres of fuel has entered Gaza from Rafah crossing. 

The official reportedly said that the fuel was meant "for the telecommunications company" Paltel.

The telecom company said on Thursday that there was total communication blackout in Gaza due to no availability of fuel.

18 Nov 2023, 1:16 (IST)
Bahrain crown prince calls for 'hostage trade' between Israel and Hamas 

Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince of Bahrain has appealed for a 'hostage trade' between Israel and Hamas. He condemned the October 7 Hamas attack as well as Israeli air campaign in the Gaza Strip. He appealed both sides to release women and children in respective custodies.

He also expressed support for the two-state solution. He added that in order to achieve this, the United States was "indispensable".

18 Nov 2023, 1:04 (IST)
Biden stresses 'urgent' need for release of hostages

US President Joe Biden has stressed to Qatar the 'urgent' need for Hamas to free hostages. Qatar is mediating between the warring sides to secure a deal for hostage release. Biden spoke on phone with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani A White House statement said that the president "discussed the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay."
 

