Myanmar civil war: UN says fresh clashes in Rakhine displaced over 26,000

The United Nations said on Friday (Nov 18) that more than 26,000 people were displaced in Myanmar's Rakhine state as the war between the military junta and ethnic groups rages on. In an update, the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that fresh clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the military "resulted in the displacement of 26,175 people" across Rakhine, the news agency AFP reported.

On Monday, AA fighters launched attacks on security personnel in Rakhine and neighbouring Chin state, ending a ceasefire and opening another front as the military battled opponents in the north and the east. The UNOCHA said that at least 11 people had been killed in military shelling of AA positions since Monday.

The UN agency also said that virtually all roads and waterways connecting Rakhine townships had been blocked, and most humanitarian activities in affected townships had been suspended.

Over 100 detained by junta since renewed clashes

Over 100 people were reportedly detained by the junta since the renewed clashes.

Since late October, AA fighters in alliance with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) seized towns and blocked vital trade routes to Myanmar's northern neighbour.

The civil war has also spread to Myanmar's western and eastern borders. According to analysts, this is the biggest military challenge to the junta since 2021, when it ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

UN urges humane treatment of captured soldiers

The UN said on Friday that soldiers captured amid the ongoing civil war should be treated humanely. "Individual soldiers are not collectively responsible for crimes and human rights violations that have been committed by the military," UN rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.

"It is essential that all those captured are treated humanely," he added.

"Amidst rapidly changing circumstances on the ground, it is imperative that all parties strictly respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law, particularly to protect civilians," the UN official further said and pointed out that he was particularly alarmed by renewed fighting between the military and AA in Rakhine.