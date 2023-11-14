Over 2,000 Myanmar refugees flee to Mizoram for refuge amid border clashes

Amid intense clashes between the Chin Defence Force guerrillas and the Myanmar military near the Indo-Myanmar international border, approximately 2,000 refugees have reportedly sought refuge in Mizoram’s Champhai since Sunday night (Nov 12).

The border town of Zokhawthar in India, situated just a few kilometres from the conflict epicenter in Rikhawdar, Myanmar, has become a focal point for the cross-border movement. The Tiau river is the only separation between the two towns.

On Monday (Nov 13), Manipur DGP Anil Shukla confirmed one refugee's death, with around 20 Myanmar nationals hospitalized in Mizoram. These individuals had sustained injuries in Myanmar and crossed the border for medical treatment. By Monday evening, 20 injured people were admitted to the Champhai district hospital, and an additional eight were referred to hospitals in Aizawl.

Ongoing crisis and gunfire

Despite ongoing efforts, the situation remains volatile, with reported gunfire as late as 6 pm on Monday, according to Robert Zoremtluaga, the chairman of the Local Refugee Relief Committee, who spoke to the Indian Express.

“Everyone from the two villages of Rikhawdar and Khawmami has come to the Indian side. So, the movement of people has stopped for now… Three people who have been injured in Indian territory are people who crossed over to Zokhawthar earlier. One of them has died. He had been living on the Indian side since last year,” he told the Indian Express.

Prior to this recent surge in refugee numbers, Mizoram was already hosting over 30,000 Chin refugees from Myanmar following the 2021 military coup.

Additionally, the state had accommodated more than 12,000 displaced people from the Kuki-Zomi community due to ethnic tensions in Manipur. The Mizos, Chins, and the Kuki-Zomi community share a common ethnicity, further intertwining the complex refugee situation in the region.