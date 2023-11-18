Russia adds The Moscow Times to its list of 'foreign agents'

The Moscow Times, which is an English and Russian-language online newspaper, said late on that the Russian justice ministry has been designated a "foreign agent", the publication said late on Friday (Nov 19). The justice ministry also added an artist and journalists to the list that it traditionally updates on Fridays.

The label "foreign agents" means the media outlet will have strict financial reporting and self-disclosure requirements. It also requires media outlets and designated journalists to place a disclaimer on items they publish.

As reported by local media outlets, the justice ministry in a statement accused the Moscow Times of distributing inaccurate information about decisions taken by the authorities. It said that the outlet is forming what it called a negative image of Russia.

The ministry said that the publication "carried out actions aimed at forming a negative public image" and featured material written by other foreign agents.

The "foreign agent" legislation had been "disproportionately used to target independent journalists, activists and NGOs in recent years", said The Moscow Times on its website which is in English and in Russian. A part of its staff left Russia after the beginning of the offensive in Ukraine.

"The (justice) ministry's foreign agent registry lists the websites of MT's English and Russian-language editions — as well as its social media pages, including on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Telegram — as subject to restrictions," it added.

This move comes amid the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to curb dissent since launching the assault on Ukraine, with most high-profile opponents in exile or behind bars.

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor had already blocked the publication's website inside the country.