/Three South Asian nations are in the US visa bond programme, which has become permanent. Is your country among them?

The US has made its pilot visa bond programme a permanent feature, applicable to those applying for certain temporary visitor visas. The rule, affecting 50 countries, comes into effect on Monday (Aug 3). The bulk of the policy affects the African continent. There are three South Asian nations in the list published by the US Department of State in the Federal Register. The bond amount could be between $10,000 or $20,000, and is refundable under some conditions. Here is what you should know.

Which South Asian countries will be affected by US visa bond programme?

Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal are the South Asian nations included in a list of 50 countries whose citizens applying for B1/B2 business and tourist visas may be required to post a refundable financial bond of up to $20,000 before being issued a US visa.

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Are all visitor visa applicants supposed to pay bond fee?

The permanent visa bond programme has been published by the US Department of State through the Federal Register under the final rule titled "Visas: Visa Bond Program." The complete list of countries has been published on the Bureau of Consular Affairs website.

The State Department clarified that not every applicant from these countries will be required to pay a bond. Consular officers will determine whether a bond is necessary and, if so, set the amount at either $10,000 or $20,000.

Africa accounts for the largest share of visa bond programme

Africa is by far the most affected continent under the permanent visa bond programme, with 30 countries included.

The affected African nations are: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Other countries covered by the programme

The broader Asia and Eurasia list also includes Cambodia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Outside Asia and Africa, the programme covers some countries across the Pacific, the Caribbean and the Americas.

In Oceania and the Pacific, the affected countries are Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. In the Americas and the Caribbean, the list includes Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

How the US visa bond programme works

Under the permanent visa bond programme, US consular officers have sole discretion to decide whether an applicant must post a financial bond. A previous pilot programme had set the minimum bond amount at $5,000. That has now been replaced with two possible tiers: $10,000 or $20,000.

The bond is intended as a financial guarantee that the traveller will comply with the conditions of their temporary stay in the US. It is not a visa fee and should not be confused with one.

When will the US visa bond money be refunded?

The bond is automatically refunded if the traveller leaves the US within the authorised period of stay as per the visa. Those whose visa applications are ultimately denied are also entitled to a full refund of the deposited amount. Because the bond is refundable, it is not intended to generate revenue for the US government. The deposit is more of a compliance mechanism to encourage visitors to abide by the terms of their visas.

When can visa bond be forfeited?

The bond will be forfeited if travellers violate the terms of their stay. This includes overstaying their authorised period, working in the US without authorisation, or applying to change their non-immigrant status—such as filing for asylum—while in the country.