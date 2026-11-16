/Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East: Is Washington preparing for another Iran attack?

The US now has three aircraft carriers in the Middle East. The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday (Nov 15) comes at a time when tensions with Iran remain unresolved and President Donald Trump has signalled little interest in pursuing another agreement with Tehran.

Axios reported that the carrier entered the US Central Command’s area of responsibility, joining two other American carrier strike groups already deployed in the region.

Roosevelt brings thousands of personnel

Theodore Roosevelt left Singapore on November 8 and travelled towards the Middle East through the Strait of Malacca, according to Stars and Stripes.

Its strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 11, the cruiser USS Chosin and two destroyers, USS Paul Hamilton and USS Decatur. More than 5,000 military personnel are part of the deployment.

The other two carriers are the USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in April, and the USS George Washington, deployed in August.

The three-carrier presence may not last. Roosevelt was expected to take the place of a carrier already operating in the region. However, all three could remain if the situation demands it.

Iran tensions put focus on US military presence

The deployment comes after Tehran claimed it had attacked American assets in Bahrain, including a US early-warning radar system. Washington rejected the claim that the radar had been damaged and said it had intercepted two Iranian drones heading towards Bahrain.

The confrontation has its roots in February 28 strikes by US and Israeli forces against Iran. Tehran retaliated against targets across the Middle East and threatened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

An April ceasefire and a June memorandum of understanding failed to produce a lasting settlement. The agreement collapsed amid renewed fighting and expired in August. Washington has since maintained a naval blockade on Iran.