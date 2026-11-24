Spain will hold a snap general election on Sunday (Nov 29), following Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's decision to dissolve parliament. All 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies and 209 of the 267 seats in the Senate will be contested. Sánchez's primary rival in the elections is Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of Spain’s conservative Popular Party (PP). He has built his campaign around presenting himself as a composed, experienced and managerial leader, while attacking Sánchez over immigration, corruption and governance. Opinion polls put the PP ahead of Sánchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE), but short of an outright parliamentary majority.

Who is Alberto Feijoo?

Alberto Núñez Feijóo is the Leader of the Opposition since 2022. Born in Ourense, Galicia, Feijóo studied law at the University of Santiago de Compostela and eventually entered civil service. He held senior administrative posts in Galicia's regional health service and later served as the head of Correos, Spain's state-owned postal company. According to reports, Feijóo's political career began in 2003 when he entered regional government as a regional minister and later served as Vice-President of Galicia until 2005. He entered the Parliament of Galicia in 2005 and became the president of the People's Party of Galicia in 2006. Feijóo served as President of the Regional Government of Galicia from 2009 to 2022. During this 13-year tenure, he won four consecutive absolute majorities. In April 2022, following internal party turmoil, Feijóo was elected national president of the People's Party. He stepped down from his regional posts in Galicia to lead the national opposition and was later re-elected as party leader in 2025. In the July 2023 general election, Feijóo led the PP to win the most votes and seats butfailed to secure a parliamentary majority, paving way for incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to form a coalition government. Feijóo has served as a Member of the Congress of Deputies since August 2023.

What is his party's policies?

PP has called for tighter border controls, an end to mass regularisations of undocumented immigrants and stricter eligibility criteria for certain social benefits. Despite adopting a tougher position on immigration and other issues, Feijóo has sought to retain his centrist appeal by focusing on infrastructure, public transport and security. He is expected to take a different approach from Sánchez, favouring stronger ties with the United States, continued support for Ukraine and closer European defence cooperation. According to Opinion polls, the far-right Vox party is polling third, putting it under a position to hold the bargaining chip. PP might stitch an alliance with Vox but its biggest challenge is balancing the appeal to moderate voters while retaining conservative support and navigating a possible partnership with Vox.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez called snap election

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Oct 5 called a snap election after a series of measures to tackle the housing crisis was defeated in parliament. The election will take place on November 29. Spain is witnessing nationwide protests over housing despite measures taken by Sanchez. The housing measures were triggered by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her home for failing to pay a sharp rent increase. The proposed measures included automatic renewal of tenancy contracts and restrictions on evicting vulnerable tenants. Sánchez has been Spain's prime minister since 2018 and the elections in the country was due to hold a general election in summer 2027.

Why is it a battle for Sanchez?